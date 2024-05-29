Moderate intensity earthquake hits Myanmar-India border

Imphal: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) , the earthquake was at a depth of 84 km. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres.