 Morning Recipe: Tomato and Feta Baked Eggs

Ingredients:
– 2 tablespoons olive oil
– 1 small onion, finely chopped
– 2 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, drained
– 1 teaspoon dried oregano
– 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
– Salt and pepper, to taste
– 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
– 4 large eggs
– Fresh basil or parsley, for garnish
– Crusty bread, for serving
Instructions:
1. Preheat the oven:
– Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
2. Prepare the tomato mixture:
– In an oven-safe skillet or baking dish, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
– Add the chopped onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
– Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.
– Stir in the drained diced tomatoes, oregano, and red pepper flakes (if using).
– Season with salt and pepper to taste.
– Cook the mixture for about 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the mixture to thicken slightly.
3. Add the feta cheese
– Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese evenly over the tomato mixture.
4. Add the eggs:
– Using the back of a spoon, make four small wells in the tomato and feta mixture.
– Crack one egg into each well.
5. Bake the eggs:
– Transfer the skillet or baking dish to the preheated oven.
– Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still slightly runny. If you prefer fully cooked yolks, bake for an additional 2-3 minutes.
6. Garnish and serve:
– Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool slightly.
– Garnish with fresh basil or parsley.
– Serve the baked eggs with crusty bread for dipping.
