 Morning Recipe: Tomato and Feta Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, drained

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

– Salt and pepper, to taste

– 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

– 4 large eggs

– Fresh basil or parsley, for garnish

– Crusty bread, for serving

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven:

– Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

2. Prepare the tomato mixture:

– In an oven-safe skillet or baking dish, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

– Add the chopped onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

– Add the minced garlic and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until fragrant.

– Stir in the drained diced tomatoes, oregano, and red pepper flakes (if using).

– Season with salt and pepper to taste.

– Cook the mixture for about 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the mixture to thicken slightly.

3. Add the feta cheese

– Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese evenly over the tomato mixture.

4. Add the eggs:

– Using the back of a spoon, make four small wells in the tomato and feta mixture.

– Crack one egg into each well.

5. Bake the eggs:

– Transfer the skillet or baking dish to the preheated oven.

– Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still slightly runny. If you prefer fully cooked yolks, bake for an additional 2-3 minutes.

6. Garnish and serve:

– Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool slightly.

– Garnish with fresh basil or parsley.

– Serve the baked eggs with crusty bread for dipping.