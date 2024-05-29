Mumbai Water Shortage: BMC Announces 24-Hour Cut in Selected Areas Today

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in parts of Mumbai East and Mumbai West to facilitate essential pipeline connection work. The water supply will be shut down from 10 am on May 29 to 10 am on May 30. This shutdown is necessary for connecting 450 mm and 750 mm diameter water pipelines at Patil Marg, Vashi Naka, aimed at improving the water distribution system in the affected regions.

Residents in the impacted areas have been advised to store sufficient water to meet their needs during this disruption. The municipal administration has also urged the public to use water sparingly and judiciously to manage the temporary shortage. The BMC has stressed the importance of conserving water during this period to ensure that residents have adequate supply for essential needs.

The areas affected in the East Division include Lakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Sriram Nagar, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Colony, J. J. Wadi, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Vasahat, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, HPCL Colony, Gawanpada, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, BARC, and Varun Beverages. In the West Division, the affected areas are Mahul Village, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Ambapada, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Navjeevan Society, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R.C. Marg, and Old Barrack Chembur Camp.