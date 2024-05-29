Over 100 gaming zones shut down for rule violations

A tragic fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25 claimed the lives of at least 28 individuals, including children. Among the victims was Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the gaming zone. Following this devastating incident, authorities conducted inspections of all 101 registered entertainment facilities across eight major cities in the state. As a result, none of these facilities are allowed to remain operational.

Sources within the urban development department revealed that in the eight municipal corporation areas, the state government sealed 20 zones for lacking necessary authorizations, while the remaining 81 zones were temporarily closed down. Inspections in Rajkot led to the sealing of eight gaming zones, followed by five in Ahmedabad, four in Junagadh, and three in Bhavnagar. The government has records of a total of 101 arcades in the state.

Top government officials announced the consideration of a new policy for entertainment zones, aimed at regulating all gaming zones with a focus on safety aspects. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government has interrogated over 25 individuals and seized numerous documents related to the fire investigation. Administrative changes were also made, including the transfer of Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava and two other IPS officers, along with Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel. DNA analysis identified nine bodies from the fire-damaged TRP Game Zone, offering some solace to the grieving families.