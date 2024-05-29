Prajwal Revanna to Return to Bengaluru from Munich on May 31

Prajwal Revanna, the Member of Parliament from Hassan who is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and kidnapping, has scheduled a flight to return to India from Germany on May 31. He is expected to arrive at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on a Lufthansa Airlines flight from Munich. Recently, Revanna released a video from an undisclosed location, promising to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning on May 31. The SIT has set up operations at the airport to detain him upon his arrival.

Revanna departed for Germany shortly after the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, during which he was subsequently accused of rape and sexual assault. The SIT issued a notice for him to attend a hearing, but as he remained abroad and failed to comply, Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice. A flight ticket booked by Revanna for May 15 became widely circulated on social media but was later canceled. In response to the ongoing situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requested the central government to revoke Revanna’s diplomatic passport. Despite these developments, Revanna has announced his intention to return to India on May 31 to face the SIT’s inquiry.

The SIT’s preparations at the airport highlight their readiness to detain and question Revanna upon his return. His announcement to come back on May 31 signifies a crucial moment in the ongoing investigation, with the SIT poised to take immediate action as soon as he lands.