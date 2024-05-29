Pune Porsche Accident: Teen’s Father Allegedly Pressured Forensic Doctor to Alter Blood Samples

In a significant development in the investigation of a high-profile Porsche accident in Pune, Dr. Ajay Taware, head of the forensic medicine department at the state-run Sassoon Hospital, is under scrutiny for allegedly manipulating blood samples related to the case. Dr. Taware reportedly had frequent phone contacts with Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused teenager. Taware claims Agarwal called him fourteen times to inquire about the status of the blood samples.

The Pune police suspect that these calls were orchestrated to discuss altering the blood samples, particularly during the collection phase. Allegations suggest that Dr. Taware and his colleagues at the hospital disposed of the minor’s post-accident blood samples, replacing them with samples from an unrelated person that tested negative for alcohol. The incident, involving a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old, resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals and attracted significant public attention. The blood report is critical evidence, as the teenager was reportedly seen in two pubs before the accident.

The tragic accident occurred when the underage, heavily intoxicated driver, allegedly speeding at nearly 200 km/h, collided with a motorbike, instantly killing two young engineers from Madhya Pradesh. Initially, the minor was granted bail within 15 hours and ordered to attend counseling and assist the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days. However, the Juvenile Justice Board reversed this ruling in response to public outrage.