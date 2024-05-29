Quick and simple tomato oats recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
– 1 small onion, finely chopped
– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)
– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
– 1 large tomato, finely chopped
– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, beans), chopped (optional)
– 2 cups water
– Salt, to taste
– Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
Instructions:
1. Prepare the oats:
– Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan over medium heat for 3-4 minutes until they are slightly golden. Set aside.
2. Cook the base:
– In the same pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
– Add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
3. Add aromatics and spices:
– Add the finely chopped onion and green chilies (if using). Sauté until the onions become translucent.
– Add the turmeric powder and red chili powder. Stir well.
4. Cook the tomatoes:
– Add the chopped tomato to the pan. Cook until the tomato softens and releases its juices, about 3-4 minutes.
– If using mixed vegetables, add them now and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
5. Cook the oats:
– Add the roasted oats to the pan and stir well to combine with the tomato mixture.
– Pour in 2 cups of water and add salt to taste. Mix well.
– Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 5-7 minutes, or until the oats are cooked and the mixture has thickened to your desired consistency. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
6. Garnish and serve:
– Once cooked, turn off the heat and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro.
– Serve hot, optionally with a squeeze of lemon juice for extra flavor.
Enjoy your nutritious and tasty Tomato Oats!
