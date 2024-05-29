Rajkot Game Zone Fire: DNA Confirms Missing Co-Owner’s Death

A devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, on May 25 claimed the lives of at least 27 individuals, including children. Among the deceased was Prakash Hiran, one of the owners of the gaming zone. CCTV footage confirmed Hiran’s presence at the location, and his vehicle was found at the scene. DNA samples taken from his mother confirmed that he was among those who perished in the blaze. The fire caused severe damage, making many bodies unidentifiable, thus necessitating DNA testing for identification.

Prakash Hiran, who held a 60 percent stake in the gaming zone, was also a partner in Raceway Enterprises. Along with five others, he has been implicated in the incident by the Gujarat Police. The First Information Report (FIR) named Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, and Raceway Enterprises partners Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government has interrogated over 25 individuals and seized numerous documents related to the incident.

Senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, who heads the SIT, stated that the state government has instructed a thorough and fair investigation to ensure justice. Preliminary investigations and document seizures related to the game zone have been completed, and further inquiries are ongoing. In administrative changes, the state government has transferred Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava, along with two other IPS officers, and Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel. DNA analysis has successfully identified nine bodies from the TRP Game Zone fire, offering some closure to the grieving families.