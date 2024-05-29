Samsung launches Galaxy M35 5G: Details

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G has been launched in Brazil. This phone succeeds the Galaxy M34 5G, which was introduced in India in July 2023. The company has not yet confirmed the India launch of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is available for purchase in Brazil at BRL 2,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for its sole 8GB + 256GB option via the Samsung Online Store. The handset is offered in three colourways — Dark Blue, Grey and Light Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.