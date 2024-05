Several trains cancelled as goods train derails: Details

Mumbai: 7 wagons of a goods train derailed at the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. A section of the Mumbai-Surat line was affected due to the accident. No casualties were reported.

The following trains have been short-terminated:

09160 Valsad -Bandra terminus Spl at Umbargaon Road

09186 Kanpur – Mumbai Central Exp at Sachin

09056 Udhna – Bandra Terminus Exp at Bhilad

12936 Surat – Bandra Terminus Exp at Vapi

19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Exp at Valsad

19102 Surat – Virar Exp at Bilimora

09180 Surat – Virar Exp at Udhna

List of trains canceled on Wednesday, May 29:

Train No. 09083 (Virar-Valsad)

Train No: 09084 (Valsad-Borivali)

Train No 09085 (Borivali-Valsad)

Train No 09159 (BDTS-VAPI) cancelled between bdts-ubr, will run between ubr-vapi.

Train No 09055 (BDTS-UDHNA) cancelled between bdts-bld,will run between bld-udn.

Train No 12935 (BDTS-Surat) cancelled between BDTS-Vapi, will run from Vapi to Surat.

Train No 19417 (Borivali-Ahmadabad) cancelled between Borivali-Valsad, and will run Valsad to Ahmadabad.

Train No 19101 (Virar-Bharuch) will be cancelled between virar-udhna & run ex udhna-bharuch.

Train No 09090 (Sanjan-Virar)

Helpline Numbers

The DRM-Mumbai Central has issued helpline numbers.

For Vapi: 02267649545

For Surat: 02267641204 and 02612401797.

Valsad: 02632241903

Udhna: 02267641801

Virar: 02267639025

Palghar: 02267649706

Vapi: 02602462341

Surat: 02612401797