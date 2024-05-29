Simple tips to keep your smartphone from overheating

Mumbai: Most people complain that their smartphone are overheating. The problem persists especially during the summer season, and the issue could permanently damage your iPhone.

According to Apple, iPhones are designed to work in ambient temperatures between 0 degrees to 35 degrees. If operated outside this temperature range, it could damage the device or compromise battery life.

Simple tips that might help you keep your iPhone cool during the summer season:

Put it in a cool spot: The first step is to keep your Apple device away from direct sunlight. Bring the iPhone indoors and allow it to come to a normal temperature.

Stop using it: Give your iPhone a break. Putting it aside for some time till it returns to its normal temperature could be one of the best ways to cool it down. Turn off all the apps running in the background and let your iPhone rest for some time. It will reduce the burden on your device.

Turn on Airplane Mode: Putting your iPhone on Airplane mode can help it cool down. Do this especially when you’re in a low-signal area. Turning on Airplane modes not only cools down the device but also enhances the battery life.

Remove the Case: Everyone uses phone cases to protect their phones or to make them look stylish. But cases, particularly those made of insulating materials can significantly reduce the dispersion of heat from the device

Keep your iPhone updated: Updating your iPhone regularly might protect it from overheating. Keeping your iPhone and all the apps updated will help the device function smoothly and consume the least energy.