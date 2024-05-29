Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower fourth straight session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on negative note for the fourth straight session on May 29. BSE Sensex was down 667.55 points or 0.89 percent at 74,502.90. NSEe Nifty was down 183.50 points or 0.80 percent at 22,704.70.

About 1473 shares advanced, 1871 shares declined, and 90 shares unchanged. 6 stocks out of the 30 on the BSE Sensex closed higher. 13 out of the 50 stocks on the NSE closed higher. Top gainers were Power Grid Corp., Nestle India, Sun Pharma, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Divi’s Laboratories,, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, and Bharti Airtel. Top losers were Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Tata Consumer Products,and UltraTech Cement.

Mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front, with capital goods, telecom, healthcare, metal, power ended in the green, while auto, bank, FMCG, IT, oil & gas, and realty down 0.3-1 percent. The BSE midcap index was down 0.4 percent while the smallcap index was up 0.2 percent.