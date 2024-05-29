Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Bibhav Kumar seeks Delhi HC to declare arrest ‘illegal’

On Wednesday, Bibhav Kumar, a close aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, petitioned the Delhi High Court to declare his arrest by the Delhi Police as illegal, citing gross violations of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Kumar also seeks compensation for what he claims was a deliberate and blatant violation of legal provisions. His petition follows a court order that placed him in three days of police custody. Kumar faces accusations of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, and the court stated that the police must recover the mobile phone he had during the alleged incident at the chief minister’s residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal noted that Kumar’s presence in a room equipped with network video recorders (NVRs) is undisputed, raising questions that require custodial interrogation. The court emphasized the need for the police to recover the mobile phone Maliwal alleged was used to record the incident. Consequently, the court partially granted the police’s request for custody, remanding Kumar for three days and scheduling his next court appearance for May 31.

Earlier, Kumar’s bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court, which found no indication of pre-meditation by Maliwal in filing the FIR, and deemed her allegations substantial. Arrested on May 18, Kumar was initially placed in five days of police custody and subsequently sent to four days of judicial custody last Friday, following the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea as moot due to his arrest.