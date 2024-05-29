Two dead, 2 injured in accident with BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh’s convoy

Two individuals tragically lost their lives and two others sustained severe injuries in an accident involving a vehicle from the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, son of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and BJP candidate from Kaiserganj, in the Karnailganj area of Gonda on Wednesday, May 29. The accident occurred when the vehicle ran over four youths.

The injured individuals have been promptly taken to the hospital for medical treatment. This incident has evoked comparisons to a similar tragedy in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, where serious allegations were leveled against Ashish Mishra Monu, son of BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni. In that instance, eight people lost their lives, with an FIR alleging that four victims were crushed by a vehicle driven by Ashish Mishra.

The accident in Karnailganj has raised concerns and drawn attention to road safety issues, particularly during political campaigns. Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are likely to follow as authorities work to determine accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future.