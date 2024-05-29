Dubai: Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Oman Sea on Wednesday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE, an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude struck near the coast of Ras Al Khaimah at 12.12am, followed by another quake of 2.8 magnitude at 1.53am. Both the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10km.

Also Read: Heatwave: Malayali ASI in Delhi police dies during training

Slight tremors were felt in the UAE. Earlier this month on May 17, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck the UAE. Prior to this, residents felt tremors in Khor Fakkan in April. A minor 2.8-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Masafi on the border of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah in January.