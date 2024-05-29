UAE launches free MMR vaccine for children

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has launched free MMR vaccine for children. The authority announced that all children aged between 1 and 5 years can receive an additional free dose of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine regardless of their past vaccination status or measles history.

.The free offer starts from May 28, running until June 17. Parents can book their child’s appointment by visiting: www.adphc.gov.ae

The national vaccination programme currently includes two doses of the measles vaccine, with the first dose given at 12 months and the second at 18 months of age. The additional dose provided as part of the campaign will provide an added boost of protection in efforts to safeguard the community.