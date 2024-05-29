World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Nishant Dev, Sachin Siwach enter pre-quarterfinals

Bangkok: India’s Nishant Dev and Sachin Siwach entered the pre-quarterfinals of the World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand. Nishant defeated his Mongolian opponent Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto in the Round of 32 bout in the 71kg category. He will now take on Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen for a place in the quarterfinals

Sachin defeated Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the round of 32 bout in the 57 kg category. However, Abhinash Jamwal was knocked out in the 63.5kg category.

So far, India have secured three Paris 2024 Olympic boxing quotas through Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg).

India have fielded seven men and three women for the second World Olympic Qualifier to try and obtain more Paris 2024 Olympics quotas.

At the Thailand meet, three quotas are up for grabs in the women’s 60kg, men’s 57kg and men’s 80kg divisions. The men’s 63.5kg and 71kg divisions each have five quotas on offer while the remaining nine categories have four each.

Indian boxers drew a blank at the first World Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March.