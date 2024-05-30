15 Injured in Firecracker Blast at Puri’s Jagannath Festival

Fifteen people sustained burn injuries when a heap of firecrackers exploded during the Chandan Jatra festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha, on Wednesday night (May 29). The incident occurred on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, where a large crowd had gathered to participate in the festivities.

Officials reported that a group of devotees was celebrating with firecrackers when a splinter from one of the burning crackers ignited a pile of unused firecrackers, resulting in a massive explosion. The explosion caused chaos, with burning crackers striking people and prompting some to jump into the waterbody to escape the flames.

The injured were swiftly taken to the district hospital, where a doctor noted that four individuals were in critical condition. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his sorrow over the incident and instructed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the victims, announcing that the expenses would be covered by the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.