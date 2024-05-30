15 killed, 30 injured as bus falls into gorge

Akhnoor: In tragic incident, at least 15 people lost their lives and 30 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district on Thursday. The accident took place at the Tangli morh in Jammu district. The bus rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims from the Kurukshetra in Haryana to the Shiv Khori area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Local residents were the first responders and the local administration then took over the rescue operation. The Indian Army said it also mobilised quick reaction medical teams and assisted the civil administration.

More details awaited.