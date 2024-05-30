15-year-old girl murders father and brother

In a shocking case, Haridwar police arrested a 15-year-old girl accused of murdering her father and nine-year-old brother in Jabalpur’s Millennium Society on March 15. The gruesome act involved dismembering the bodies and storing them in a freezer. The girl, a Class X student, was on the run for over two months before her capture. She allegedly committed the murders with her 19-year-old boyfriend, Mukul Singh, after her father, a railway head clerk, disapproved of their relationship.

In September 2023, the girl had previously eloped with Mukul, resulting in his arrest under the Pocso Act. After his release on bail, the pair plotted to kill her father. Following the murders, they evaded capture for nearly three months, traveling through several states. Haridwar SSP Pramindra Dobal stated that the girl was detained in the city after locals found her acting suspiciously. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime and revealed her accomplice’s identity, leading to her handover to Jabalpur police while efforts to locate Mukul continue.

The girl confessed that Mukul orchestrated the plan to kill her father, Rajkumar Vishwakarma. Her younger brother Tanishk woke up during the crime, prompting them to kill him as well to eliminate a witness. The duo, both from railway employee families, traveled through various states before reaching Haridwar, where Mukul abandoned the girl and fled. The police are actively searching for Mukul as the investigation unfolds.