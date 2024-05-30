55 dead in 7 days of extreme heat in Rajasthan

The relentless heatwave in Rajasthan continues to claim lives, with four more fatalities, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a Sarpanch, on the fifth day of Nautapa. This brings the death toll from heat-related incidents to 55 in just seven days and 122 for the entire summer season so far. Nautapa, traditionally the nine hottest days when the Sun enters Rohini Nakshatra in May-June, is proving to be deadly.

The state is currently under a red alert for heat in 20 districts for Wednesday and Thursday. In the past 24 hours, Churu recorded an unprecedented maximum temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius. Other regions, including Ganganagar, Phalodi, and Pilani, also experienced extreme temperatures exceeding 49 degrees Celsius, which is 7.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma noted that areas connected to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are facing severe heatwave issues, although some relief is expected in Rajasthan in the coming days.

The extreme heat has resulted in significant shortages of electricity and water, with approximately 40 districts experiencing a severe drinking water crisis. A report from the Central Ground Water Department declares two-thirds of Rajasthan’s blocks as drought-affected. The Water Supply Department’s report highlights alarming figures, showing that most cities are not receiving adequate drinking water.