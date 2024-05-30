Air India Express launches ‘Time to Travel’ sale with fares starting Rs 1,177

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has launched a ‘Time to Travel’ sale offer. It allows customers to book the ticket at a discounted price, starting at Rs 1,177.

The new offer will be applicable for the bookings made until June 3rd for travel till September 30, 2024. Interested customers can enjoy the limited-time offer via Air India Express’s official website, award-winning mobile apps, or other third-party booking platforms.

The offer also comes with a pre-booking of an extra 3 kg of cabin baggage free of cost. Passengers also can take the benefits of discounted rates for check-in baggage, starting at Rs 1000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1300 for 20 kg on international flights.

Registered members will get an 25 percent discount on the ‘Gourmair’ hot meals and preferred seating. Tata NeuPass Rewards Programme members can earn up to 8 percent NeuCoins, along with exclusive deals on meals, seating, baggage, and flexible change and cancellation policies.