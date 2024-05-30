Anganwadis, schools shut till June 8

Amid the severe heatwave sweeping across Bihar, the state government announced on Wednesday the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centers until June 8. Initially, primary schools (classes 1 to 8) were instructed to conduct classes from 6 am to 10 am, but this directive was later revoked in favor of a complete shutdown of educational institutions. Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra directed district magistrates to enforce this closure, responding to multiple reports of students fainting due to the extreme heat in areas such as Sheikhpura, Begusarai, and East Champaran.

With temperatures soaring above 44 degrees Celsius in many parts of Bihar, Mehrotra convened a high-level meeting to assess the state’s preparedness for the heatwave crisis. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave conditions will persist for another three to four days. The Bihar Disaster Management Department has advised residents to avoid exposure to the heat, stay cool, and prevent dehydration. Cities experiencing extreme temperatures include Gaya (47.4), Nawada (47.3), Arwal (47.1), Dehri (46.8), Bhojpur (46.6), Sheikhpura (46.2), Jamui (44), and Patna (42).

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an unprecedented high temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius (127.22 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, as extreme heat conditions gripped northern and western India. This intense heat has led to students fainting in schools and a scarcity of drinking water, exacerbating the crisis across the affected regions.