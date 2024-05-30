Asian Arm Wrestling Championship 2024: India wins 7 medals

Tashkent: In Arm Wrestling, the Indian contingent has clinched a total of seven medals at the Asian Championship, 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The medals include one gold and six bronze.

Shrimant Jha won the gold medal in the left-hand para category, while he won the bronze medal in the right-hand para category. In the Masters category, Laxman Singh Bhandari secured two bronze medals, while Sachin Goyal won the bronze medal in the competitive right-hand Senior category.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s Right and Left-hand categories, Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh clinched two bronze medals.

The Indian contingent was competing under the banner of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), led by President Preeti Jhangiani. PAFI is the sole Indian organisation in affiliation with the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).