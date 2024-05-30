Commodity Market: Gold price decline after three days

Mumbai: Price of gold declined in Kerala after three days. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,360, down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7465.8 per gram up by Rs.415. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6838.6 per gram up by Rs.379. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 1.08%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.18%. The cost of silver is Rs.94400 per kg up by Rs.1000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 72,105 per 10 gram on Thursday. Silver futures were down by Rs 1,438 or 1.5% at Rs 94,724/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was unchanged at $2,338.04 per ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,358.30. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $32.03 per ounce, platinum was up 0.5% at $1,040.55 and palladium lost 1.3% to $952.50.