Doctors swapped juvenile’s blood sample with mother’s in Pune Porsche crash

The Pune Porsche crash case has revealed multiple attempts by powerful individuals to protect a 17-year-old suspect, the son of a wealthy realtor, from legal consequences. On May 19, 2024, the teenager, driving a Porsche Taycan at 160 km/h without a license and allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a two-wheeler, killing two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Despite initial medical reports claiming the suspect was not intoxicated, CCTV footage showed him drinking at a pub before the accident.

After public outrage, the Juvenile Justice Board revoked the teen’s bail, initially granted with conditions, and ordered his detention in an observation home until June 5. Investigations later revealed that Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Shrihari Halnor, and a hospital staff member were arrested for swapping the suspect’s blood sample with his mother’s, allegedly under instructions from the teen’s father, Vishal Agarwal. This manipulation was discovered by the special investigation team probing the case.

Further reports indicated political interference, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MLA Sunil Tingre, and a minister purportedly attempting to shield the juvenile. The case has underscored significant issues of influence and corruption within the legal and medical systems.