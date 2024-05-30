Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian national wins $1 million

Dubai: An Indian has won the $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion. The draw was held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport. Chimalakonda Krishna, based in India, became the latest winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 462 with ticket number 1795, which he purchased online on May 8. Krishna, who is the 230th Indian to have won the promotion since 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Henry Paul, a 55-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S 500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0514 in the Finest Surprise Series 1879, which he purchased online on May 14. Ebrahim Al Nuaimi, an Emirati based in the UAE, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 1236 in the Finest Surprise Series 1880, which he purchased online on May 20.

Ajasmon K.S., a 36-year-old Indian based in Sharjah, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 (Time Attack) motorbike with ticket number 1044 in the Finest Surprise Series 582 which he purchased online on May 13.