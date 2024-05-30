FIR filed against Mehbooba for poll code violation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been booked by the police for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a protest with her supporters on May 25 in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint from Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) Srigufwara Bijbehara, who reported that a large group of PDP workers, led by Mehbooba, gathered in Bijbehara town, demanding the release of PDP workers. This assembly was deemed a significant breach of the MCC.

The ARO’s complaint stated that the PDP workers blocked the main road in Bijbehara and staged a protest for over an hour, violating Section 144 CrPC, which had been imposed in the constituency by the District Magistrate. Section 144 restricts gatherings of more than four persons, and this order was in effect until June 4. The complaint requested necessary action against Mehbooba and the identified PDP workers for this violation.

Following the ARO’s complaint, Police Station Bijbehara filed an FIR against Mehbooba under several sections of the IPC, including 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to a public servant’s order), and 341 (wrongful restraint), as well as Section 126 of the Representation of People Act. Mehbooba responded to the FIR, expressing amusement at being charged for allegedly flouting the MCC.