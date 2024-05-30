ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, format, venues, and timing

New York: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States, is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 29, 2024. 20 countries are participating in the event. The teams will be divided into four groups of five during the initial stage, with each team playing four matches against their group opponents. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8s stage, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

During the Super 8s phase, the remaining eight teams will be divided into two groups of four. Each team will play three matches against their new group rivals to determine the semi-finalists. The semi-finals will showcase the top two teams from each Super 8s group, with the winners advancing to the final match scheduled to be held in Barbados on June 29, 2024.

India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York.

Teams such as England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka have secured their spots in the tournament by finishing in the top eight of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have qualified as the next two highest-ranked teams in the T20I rankings. Ireland and Scotland have earned their spots through the European qualifying round, while Papua New Guinea has advanced from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. Oman and Nepal have secured two berths from the Asian Qualifier, and Namibia has joined Uganda in passing through the African Qualifier.

Groups

Group A: India (A1), Pakistan (A2), Canada, Ireland, United States

Group B: England (B1), Australia (B2), Namibia, Scotland and Oman

Group C: New Zealand (C1), West Indies (C2), Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: South Africa (D1), Sri Lanka (D2), Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Full Schedule

Group A

June 1: United States v Canada, Dallas – 06:00 AM IST

June 5: India v Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 6: United States v Pakistan, Dallas – 09:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 7: Canada v Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 9: India v Pakistan, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 11: Pakistan v Canada, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 12: United States v India, New York – 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM Local)

June 14: United States v Ireland, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 15: India v Canada, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 16: Pakistan v Ireland, Florida – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

Group B

June 2: Namibia v Oman, Barbados – 06:00 AM IST (June 3) (08:30 PM Local)

June 4: England v Scotland, Barbados – 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local)

June 5: Australia v Oman, Barbados – 06:00 AM IST (June 6) (08:30 PM Local)

June 6: Namibia v Scotland, Barbados – 12:30 AM IST (June 7) (03:00 PM Local)

June 8: Australia v England, Barbados – 10:30 PM IST (01:00 PM Local)

June 9: Oman v Scotland, Antigua – 10:30 PM IST (01:00 PM Local)

June 11: Australia v Namibia, Antigua – 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM Local)

June 13: England v Oman, Antigua – 12:30 AM IST (June 14) (03:00 PM Local)

June 15: Namibia v England, Antigua – 10:30 PM IST (01:00 PM Local)

June 15: Australia v Scotland, St Lucia – 06:00 AM IST (June 16) (08:30 PM Local)

Group C

June 2: West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana; 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 3: Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

June 5: Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana; 05:00 AM IST (07:30 PM local)

June 7: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Guyana; 05:00 AM IST (07:30 PM local)

June 8: West Indies v Uganda, Guyana; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

June 12: West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

June 13: Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

June 14: New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

June 17: New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad; 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 17: West Indies v Afghanistan, St Lucia; 06:00 AM IST (08:30 PM local)

Group D

June 3: Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York; 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

June 4: Netherlands v Nepal, Dallas; 09:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 7: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Dallas; 06:00 AM IST (07:30 PM local)

June 8: Netherlands v South Africa, New York; 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

June 10: South Africa v Bangladesh, New York; 08:00 PM IST (09:30 AM local)

June 11: Sri Lanka v Nepal, Florida; 05:00 AM IST (June 12) (07:30 PM local)

June 13: Bangladesh v Netherlands, St Vincent; 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local)

June 14: South Africa v Nepal, St Vincent; 05:00 AM IST (June 15) (07:30 PM local)

June 16: Sri Lanka v Netherlands, St Lucia; 06:00 AM IST (June 17) (08:30 PM local)

June 16: Bangladesh v Nepal, St Vincent; 05:00 AM IST (June 17) (07:30 PM local)

A2 vs D1 June 19 08:00 PM Antigua

B1 vs C2 June 20 06:00 AM St Lucia

C1 vs A1 June 20 08:00 PM Barbados

B2 vs D2 June 21 06:00 AM Antigua

B1 vs D1 June 21 08:00 PM St Lucia

A2 vs C2 June 22 06:00 AM Barbados

A1 vs D2 June 22 08:00 PM Antigua

C1 vs B2 June 23 06:00 AM St Vincent

A2 vs B1 June 23 08:00 PM Barbados

C2 vs D1 June 24 06:00 AM Antigua

B2 vs A1 June 24 08:00 PM St Lucia

C1 vs D2 June 25 06:00 AM St Vincent

T.B.C. vs T.B.C June 27 06:00 AM Trinidad and Tobago

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. June 27 08:00 PM Guyana

T.B.C. vs T.B.C. June 28 08:00 PM Barbados

Venues

The 2024 T20 World Cup is set to take place at nine different venues. In addition to Dallas and Bridgetown, matches will also be held in Providence, New York, Lauderhill, North Sound, Gros Islet, Kingstown, and Tarouba.

All matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.