IMD announces Southwest monsoon arrival in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that the Southwest monsoon has begun in Kerala and the northeast, arriving two days earlier than its usual start date of June 1. “Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India today, May 30, 2024,” the IMD stated.

In comparison, the monsoon had arrived on June 8 in 2023. This year’s early onset marks a significant shift from the previous year’s schedule.

The IMD has predicted that for the June to September 2024 season, the Southwest monsoon rainfall is expected to be above normal in Central and South Peninsular India, normal in Northwest India, and below normal in Northeast India.