Kejriwal seeks regular bail in Delhi money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday approached a court seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped 2021–22 excise policy of the Delhi government. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is expected to hear the plea later in the day. Kejriwal, currently on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court until June 1, was directed to surrender on June 2, a day after the final phase of the ongoing elections.

The Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal a 21-day interim bail on May 10 to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal’s interim bail was part of a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. However, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court registry refused an urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea for extending his interim bail by seven days for medical tests, citing that he was already given the liberty to seek regular bail from the trial court.

Kejriwal, in his latest plea filed on May 26, requested an extension of his interim bail until June 9 to undergo various medical tests, including a PET-CT scan, due to sudden weight loss and high ketone levels, which may indicate serious health issues. He stated his intent to surrender on June 9 instead of June 2 to complete these medical evaluations.