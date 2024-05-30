Kerala Monsoon: Yellow alert for 11 Districts

As summer rains have already led to flood-like conditions in various parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heavy rainfall with the southwest monsoon expected to arrive on the Kerala coast by Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued for all districts except Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

In anticipation of the heavy rains and subsequent flooding, authorities have established 34 relief camps across the state. These camps are currently housing 2,054 individuals from 666 affected families, including many children. The highest numbers of displaced persons are in Kollam (877), Alappuzha (752), Kottayam (332), Ernakulam (58), and Thiruvananthapuram (35). Notably, the camps in Kollam accommodate the largest number of children, followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam.

Several low-lying areas in Alappuzha have experienced significant flooding, with water entering homes in regions like Champakulam, Nedumudy, Kainakari, and others. Waterlogging has also impacted Kayamkulam, Haripad, Cherthala, and Kandalloor. Additionally, gusty winds caused structural damage, including the collapse of a house’s front portion in Ambalapuzha and roof damage in Thalavady. Floodwaters entering a poultry farm in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram, resulted in the death of over 5,000 chickens. Water-filled potholes have further created traffic hurdles on numerous national highways across the state.