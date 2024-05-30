Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse

Navsari: A massive fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Gujarat’s Navsari on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at Alipor village in Navsari district. The reason behind the fire is not yet known. So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident comes days after at least 27 people, including children, died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at Wazirabad police training centre in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. The fire broke out inside the Wazirabad police training centre under Sonia Vihar police station in Delhi. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties or reports of injuries have been shared by the police.