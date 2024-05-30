Mercedes-Benz launches 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV and Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance in India: Details

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India has launched two new models – the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV and the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance sedan.

Powering the GLS 600 is an updated 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine with a mild hybrid setup. It produces 557bhp and 730Nm with an additional 22bhp and 250Nm boost from the integrated starter generator. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-100kmph time of 4.2s and a top speed of 250kmph. 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 price in India starts from Rs 3.35 core (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS has an updated grille and a new bumper up front with the latter featuring Maybach-pattern inserts. The tail lamps have been updated to feature the three-pod LED light signature like the regular GLS.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is powered by 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol hybrid powertrain that develops a combined output of 802bhp and 1,430Nm. This engine is ated to a 9-speed multi-clutch transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, the AMG S 63 goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.3s and will hit a limited top speed of 250kmph.

It’s a plug-in hybrid with a 13.1kWh battery pack and a claimed electric-only range of 33km (WLTP). Adaptive damping and rear-axle steering are offered as standard.

Prices of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance start from Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) while the Edition 1 starts at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom).