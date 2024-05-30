Redmi launches Pad Pro 5G: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Pad Pro 5G has been introduced in China with dual-SIM support. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,600). The tablet is available in a Dark Grey colour.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits peak brightness as well as Dolby Vision support. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash panel. It gets another 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The dual-SIM tablet gets 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet gets quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.