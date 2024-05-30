Singapore Open 2024: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter second round

Singapore City: In badminton, India’s star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of the Singapore Open Super 750 Badminton Tournament. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu defeated against world no. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark by ‘21-12, 22-20’ in a 44-minute opening round match. Sindhu had last won a BWF title at Singapore two years back and she entered the tournament after signing off with a runner-up finish at Thailand Open last week.

Sindhu will next face Carolina Marin of Spain. World No. 3 Marin has an overwhelming 11-5 record against Sindhu. The last time the two clashed, it turned out to be an ill-tempered match at Denmark Open which saw both players receiving yellow cards for verbal exchanges.

World No. 10 Prannoy beat Julien Carraggi of Belgium by ‘21-9, 18-21, 21-9’. He will next face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen went down fighting to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen by ‘13-21, 21-16, 13-21’ in 62 minutes.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand notched up a 21-7 21-14 win over Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu Hsing of Chinese Taipei in women’s doubles. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost ‘21-18, 19-21, 19-21’ to Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr, while men’s pair of Krishna Prasad Garage and Sai Pratheek K suffered a ‘16-21, 22-24’ loss to second seeded Chinese Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost ‘18-21, 19-21’ to Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie in mixed doubles, while Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost ‘8-21, 8-21’ against Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch in another match.