Stock Market: Indian equity markets close lower for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session on May 30. BSE Sensex settled at 73,885.60, down 617.30 points or 0.83 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,488.70, down 216.00 points or 0.95 percent.

About 993 shares advanced, 2395 shares declined, and 461 shares unchanged. Top gainers were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Biggest losers included Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, Wipro and Titan Company. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 120, and those that hit a 52-week low was 53. In addition, 218 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 303 hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Yezdi Adventure now gets a ‘Mountain Pack’ as standard: Details

Among sectors, the Bank index gained 0.5 percent, while Auto, FMCG, Metal, IT, Healthcare shed 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 1.2 percent each.