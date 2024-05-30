Suspicious Bag Causes Panic in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar

A suspicious black bag discovered near a busy flyover in Ramamurthy Nagar sparked alarm among residents on Wednesday. The bag, found on the footpath, drew immediate attention, prompting passersby to notify the authorities about a potential threat.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police swiftly responded to the alert, arriving at the scene to investigate. Upon inspection, officers found that the bag contained only clothes, likely left behind accidentally by someone after getting off a bus.

The heightened suspicion among residents is understandable given the recent wave of bomb threats across the country, including incidents in Ahmedabad, Delhi schools, and multiple airports. Just the day before, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport faced a fake bomb threat, leading to a robust response from security forces. These incidents have increased public vigilance, contributing to the quick action taken in Ramamurthy Nagar, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of the local community.