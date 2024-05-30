Tharoor Calls for Legal Action Amid Aide’s Gold Smuggling Arrest

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to reports of his aide’s apprehension at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling 500 grams of gold, asserting that legal procedures should be followed. Tharoor clarified that the detained individual was a former member of his staff, employed part-time to assist with airport facilitation. In a statement posted on X, Tharoor expressed shock over the incident, revealing that the individual in question was a 72-year-old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis, employed on compassionate grounds. He distanced himself from any alleged wrongdoing and pledged full cooperation with authorities in their investigation, emphasizing the importance of adherence to the law.

The Delhi Customs detained two individuals, including Tharoor’s aide, at the Delhi International Airport, alleging their involvement in gold smuggling. The incident unfolded as one of the detainees, identified as Shiv Kumar Prasad, purportedly Tharoor’s Personal Assistant, was receiving a passenger arriving from Dubai. Both individuals were apprehended after the passenger attempted to transfer around 500 grams of gold to Prasad. The matter is currently under investigation, with authorities verifying the credentials of those involved. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress and the CPM, branding them as an “alliance of gold smugglers” in light of recent events.