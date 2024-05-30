Women’s hiring for leadership roles increases to 23.2% in early 2024: Report

Women’s leadership hires rise to 23.2% in early 2024, yet gender parity remains elusive in top management, as per findings released Thursday. According to a joint report by LinkedIn and the Quantum Hub titled ‘Women in Leadership in Corporate India,’ the hiring of women for leadership positions has steadily increased over the years, reaching 23.2% in early 2024 from 18.8% in 2016 and peaking at 25.2% in 2021. Insights were derived from LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data, reflecting self-reported information from various sectors.

LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data indicates a general uptick in the representation of women in the workforce, climbing from 23.9% in 2016 to 26.8% in 2024. Although the percentage of women in senior leadership roles saw growth from 16.6% in 2016 to 18.7% in 2023, it experienced a slight dip to 18.3% in 2024, with the potential to rebound by year-end.

Aditi Jha, LinkedIn India Board Member and Country Head for Legal and Government Affairs, highlighted persistent challenges hindering women’s progression to leadership roles, including bias, societal norms, and structural barriers. However, Jha noted a recent emphasis on ‘women-led development,’ prompting concerted efforts by policymakers and business leaders to address these hurdles.