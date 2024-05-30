World Boxing Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India’s Ankushita Boro, Nishant Dev and Arundhati Choudhary enter quarterfinals

Bangkok: Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) entered quarterfinals of the second Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers. National champion Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) also advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. Ankushita Boro defeated Asian champion Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan by a 4-1 verdict. World championships bronze medallist Nishant beat Thailand’s Peerapat Yeasungnoen by 5-0 .

On Thursday, Sachin Siwach (57kg) will look to seal his quarterfinal berth against Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) will start their campaign after having received a bye in the opening round.

So far, India have secured three Paris 2024 Olympic boxing quotas through Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg).India have fielded seven men and three women for the second World Olympic Qualifier to try and obtain more Paris 2024 Olympics quotas.

At the Thailand meet, three quotas are up for grabs in the women’s 60kg, men’s 57kg and men’s 80kg divisions. The men’s 63.5kg and 71kg divisions each have five quotas on offer while the remaining nine categories have four each.

Indian boxers drew a blank at the first World Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Busto Arsizio, Italy in March.