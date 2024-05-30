Yezdi Adventure now gets a ‘Mountain Pack’ as standard: Details

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced Mountain Pack as standard on the Yezdi Adventure. The Mountain Pack was previously available as an optional accessory at an additional Rs 17,500. The Yezdi Adventure comes in three colour variants: the Slick Silver shade comes at Rs 2,15,900; the Mambo Black costs Rs 2,19,900; and the Whiteout colour is available at Rs 2,19,942 (all prices ex-showroom).

The Mountain Pack in Adventure includes a main cage, knuckle guards, bar end weights, headlamp grille, crash guard and twin jerry can units (measuring 5 litres each). Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334-cc, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 30.3PS and 29.8Nm. The engine is mated to 6-speed transmission.

Also Read: Redmi launches Pad Pro 5G: Price, Specifications

The Yezdi Adventure is built on the double cradle frame, the motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front tyer and 17-inch rear tyre, and features a telescopic front fork, and a mono-shock absorber at the back, braking is handled by 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brake further aided with dual-channel ABS.