2025 Porsche 911 facelift range launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Porsche launched its updated 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera and Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS in the Indian market. The new Porsche 911 Carrera is priced at Rs 1,99 crores, while the 911 Carrera 4 GTS is priced at Rs 2.75 crore, ex-showroom.

The 2025 Porsche 911 facelift gets updated LED Matrix headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, refreshed connected tail lamps, and a variable rear spoiler. It has a new 12.6-inch curved display with an infotainment cluster. The 10.9-inch infotainment cluster boasts an updated UX flexing easy access to drive modes and music apps. Also, the system can now stream videos in parking mode.

The 911 Carreta has 19-inch front wheels and 20-inch rear wheels, a Porsche Active Suspension system, dual-zone climate control, 4-way electric adjustable seats with heating function, a 12.6-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an electric sunroof, TPMS, ISOFIX among other features.

The 911 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine. This engine produces 394 PS of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated with an 8-speed PDK gearbox which powers the rear wheels.

The Carrera 4 GTS gets additional equipment over the standard 911 Carrera. It boasts sports suspension, sports exhaust system, sports chrono package, GTS logo on seats, Anthracite grey wheels with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear size, sports mode, sport design package, sport side skirts, and GT sports steering wheel among other features.

The major update in the 911 Carrera 4 GTS is the addition of a hybrid system in the engine. It is powered by a 3.6-litre, 6-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. This engine churns out 541 bhp of power and 610 Nm of peak torque. This also gets an 8-speed PDK transmission which also gets a separate electric motor for some extra torque.