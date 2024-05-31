Commodity Market: Gold price remains steady

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala today. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,360 per 8 gram and Rs 6670 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal prices declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7384.6 per gram down by Rs.812. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6764.2 per gram down by Rs.744. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.75%, whereas in the last month it has been -0.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.92860 per kg down by Rs.1540 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 72,100, down by 0.16% or Rs 116. Silver futures opened lower by Rs 1,077 or 1.14% at Rs 93,046.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,346.18 per ounce. Gold prices are up 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at $2,345.20. Gold prices have gained 2.7% so far this month after hitting a record high of $2,449.89 on May 20. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $31.11 per ounce, platinum was down 0.2% at $1,022.70 and palladium lost 0.2% to $946.25.