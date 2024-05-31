Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup: India’s Rathika Seelan enters quarterfinals

Hong Kong: In Squash, India’s Rathika Seelan has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup, in Hong Kong, China. The sixth-seeded Indian defeated Ka Huen Leung of the host country by ‘ 3-2’ in the women’s singles pre-quarters.

The Tamil Nadu player, who won her maiden Professional Squash Association Tour title at the HCL Squash Tour in Indore last weekend, will meet third-seeded Malaysian Sehveetrraa Kumar in the quarterfinals.