ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India squad, Schedule, Timings, Venues

New York: Team India will kickstart their 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Ireland, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.India will face Pakistan in their second group game on June 9. The men in blue have a 5-1 record over their arch rivals in the T20 World Cup.

India play hosts USA on June 12 and will face Canada on June 15 at Florida. The team will warm up for the tournament against Bangladesh on June 1.

All of India’s group games will start at 8:00 PM IST. The entire T20 World Cup will be broadcasted in India on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

India need to finish in the top two of Group A to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Full India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India’s Group: Group A: Pakistan, USA, Ireland, Canada

List of India matches:

1. June 1: Vs Bangladesh, New York, 8 PM IST (Warm-up)

2. June 5: Vs Ireland, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

3. June 9: Vs Pakistan, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

4. June 12: Vs USA, New York, 8 PM IST (Group game)

5. June 15: Vs Canada, Florida, 8 PM IST (Group game)