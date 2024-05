Indian Railways revises timings of several trains: Full list

Bengaluru: The South Eastern Railway has decided to revise timings of several trains. Timings of the following trains at various stations will be changed with effect from June 11.

Full list:

Train number 12835 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Express

Train number 12836 SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Express

Train number 18637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Express

Ttrain number 18638 SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia Express

Train number 12889 Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Express

Train number 12890 SMVT Bengaluru-Tatanagar Express

Train number 18111 Tatanagar-Yeshwantpur Weekly Express;

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India squad, Schedule, Timings, Venues

train number 22863 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express;

train number 12863 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express

train number 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru Express

train number 22817 Howrah-Mysuru Express

train number 22818 Mysuru-Howrah Express

train number 22888 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express

train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express.