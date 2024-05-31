Indigo cancels all flights to and from this city: Details

Mumbai: The largest domestic airline in India, Indigo has cancelled all flights to and from Leh in Ladakh. The flights were cancelled due to bad weather conditions.

‘The weather is playing rough, and all flights to/from #Leh have been cancelled. For alternate flights or a full refund, visit https://bit.ly/3MxSLeE. We are working to bring operations back to normal as the weather improves,’ said the air carrier in a statement.

Passengers affected by this cancellation change can either book alternative flights or request a full refund through the provided link. Indigo assured customers that they are closely monitoring the situation and will resume normal flight operations as soon as the weather conditions improve.

Recently, IndiGo has introduced a new feature specifically for women travelers. With this feature, women booking tickets can see which seats have already been booked by other female passengers during web check-in. IndiGo dominate the Indian domestic aviation market, holding over 60 percent market share. According to official data, the airline carried 80 lakh passengers in April alone.