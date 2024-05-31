Lava launches Yuva 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava Yuva 5G has been launched in India as the latest 5G offering by Lava International. The price of Lava Yuva 5G has been set at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colours and will go on sale starting June 5 through Amazon, Lava e-store, and retail outlets. Lava is offering a one-year warranty on the handset.

Dual SIM Lava Yuva 5G runs on Android 13 and Lava is assuring two years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 14 for the new phone. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with 269ppi pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. The 2.5D curved display has a hole punch cutout in the top centre. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T750 5G SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.

The Lava Yuva 5G also has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera sensor with a screen flash.

The Lava Yuva 5G packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer and proximity sensor. It has a fingerprint sensor, and supports face unlocking.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Yuva 5G with support for 18W charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 28 hours of talk time on a single charge.