MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7300 series chipsets: Details

Mumbai: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipsets were unveiled by the company. The Taiwan-based semiconductor giant introduced the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X chipsets with advanced AI computing capabilities.

The new chipsets have an octa-core CPU comprising four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, as per MediaTek’s press release. The CPU is paired with Arm Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek’s HyperEngine optimisations.

These chipsets are also built with optimisations for resource utilisation, 5G connectivity, and Wi-Fi game connections. The Dimensity 7300 chipsets support Bluetooth LE audio technology and Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo (TWS) audio.

The chipsets also feature the MediaTek Imagiq 950 ISP, which comes with a 12-bit HDR ISP and supports up to a 200-megapixel primary camera. The hardware engines also sport Multi-Channel Noise Reduction (MCNR), HWFD (Hardware Face Detection), and video HDR capabilities.

The live focus photo performance feature is up to 1.3X faster whereas photo remastering is up to 1.5X faster. The Dimensity 7300 chipsets also allow users to record 4K HDR videos with more than 50 percent wider dynamic.

For AI computing, the chipsets carry the MediaTek APU (Agent Processing Unit) 655 which is claimed to boost AI task efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets offer between 13-30 percent better power efficiency in 5G sub-6GHz connections. It supports up to 3.27Gb per second 5G downlink via 3CC carrier aggregation. Further, the chipsets support dual 5G SIM along with dual VoNR (Voice over New Radio) as well as tri-band Wi-Fi 6E.